St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a man dead.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. St. Cloud police arrived to find a man had been shot inside.

Officers and Paramedics began life-saving measures, however the victim died at the scene.

Authorities say the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting and that this does not appear to be a random incident.

The victims body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.