St. Cloud Police Investigating a Pair of Armed Robberies

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a pair of convenience store robberies they believe may be related.

Police say a masked man armed with a handgun entered a store in the 4200 block of Clearwater Road at around 4:20 a.m. on June 27th and demanded money.

A second robbery occurred on Saturday at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of 2nd Street South. Police believe the same man committed both of the robberies.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, a red pullover hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, and gloves.

No one was hurt in either holdup and police are asking the public's help in identifying the man.

