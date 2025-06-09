St. Cloud Police Arrest Four Juveniles for Attempted Car Theft

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was another attempted vehicle theft by a group of St. Cloud juveniles Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Southeast at 5:20 a.m. for multiple kids trying to break into a parked car. The group left the scene before officers arrived.

When officers found the group, they allegedly tried to run, but officers were able to arrest them without force or injury.

Police say the four juveniles were between 12 and 14-years-old.

The case was sent to the Sherburne County Attorney's Office for charges.

