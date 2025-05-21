UNDATED (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud native will try her hand and fame and fortune on a television show.

Jordan Handrich is a contestant on PokerStars Big Game On Tour. She will compete against a line-up of celebrities and professional poker players for a chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The "Loose Cannon" on season two of the PokerStars show Big Game On Tour.

The program airs on the YouTube channel and will debut this Saturday.

Credit Joe Giron and PokerStars Credit Joe Giron and PokerStars loading...

Each episode has a No Limit Hold'em cash game where the amateur known as the "Loose Cannon" staked $50,000.

Handrich won a seat at the table after auditioning in front of a group of poker professionals.

The 49-year-old suffered a stroke during a visit to the chiropractor and is now accompanied everywhere by her service dog Carmen, and wants to raise awareness of the need for service dogs in poker rooms.

After the premiere on Saturday, four more episodes will air weekly on the PokerStars YouTube channel. The episodes will also be shown on Fox Sports 1 two weeks after their YouTube premiere.

