Catch The Premiere Of Jordan Handrich’s Poker Adventure This Saturday

Catch The Premiere Of Jordan Handrich’s Poker Adventure This Saturday

Credit Joe Giron and PokerStars

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud native will try her hand and fame and fortune on a television show.

Jordan Handrich is a contestant on PokerStars Big Game On Tour. She will compete against a line-up of celebrities and professional poker players for a chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The "Loose Cannon" on season two of the PokerStars show Big Game On Tour.

The program airs on the YouTube channel and will debut this Saturday.

Credit Joe Giron and PokerStars
loading...

Each episode has a No Limit Hold'em cash game where the amateur known as the "Loose Cannon" staked $50,000.

Handrich won a seat at the table after auditioning in front of a group of poker professionals.

The 49-year-old suffered a stroke during a visit to the chiropractor and is now accompanied everywhere by her service dog Carmen, and wants to raise awareness of the need for service dogs in poker rooms.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

After the premiere on Saturday, four more episodes will air weekly on the PokerStars YouTube channel. The episodes will also be shown on Fox Sports 1 two weeks after their YouTube premiere.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy

From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON