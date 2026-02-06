September 3, 1932 - February 5, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 13, 2026 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for Duane Fischer, 93 of St. Cloud who died Thursday, February 5, 2026 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the Cathedral in St. Cloud.

Duane was born September 3, 1932 in St. Cloud to Alfred & Olivia (Meyer) Fischer. Duane was the third of four children in that family. On October 1, 1937, Alfred was walking on a road in St. Cloud, when he was struck by a car and killed. Duane went to St. Mary’s Grade school and then to South Junior High. He graduated from Tech High School in 1950. He liked school and made a lot of friends there. Duane worked part-time in an auto repair shop then for Megarry Brothers Road Construction. In 1956 he was drafted to the Navy and stationed in San Diego, CA. While he was stationed in San Diego, he attended San Diego Junior College to be an Air Controller. In 1957, he was discharged as a third -class Air Controller. He returned to St. Cloud and Megarry Brothers Road Construction. Soon after, he went to work for the State Reformatory which during this time he met Eleanor Fischer, and they were married at St. Mary’s Cathedral. They raised four children; Thomas, Susan, Paul, and Donald, who all attended St. Mary’s Grade School. Duane volunteered at the school and numerous block parties. He also volunteered at the church as an usher, money counter, and parish council member. After 11 years at the Reformatory, Duane lost interest there and began fixing older homes, which soon led to his Real Estate business and he worked for Kowolkish Real Estate, W.F. Homer Real Estate, and Castle Realty. He also introduced 59 Minute Photo to St. Cloud with two stores.

Duane often wondered why God blessed him with many things. This included nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; of whom he was proud. He has also said that a little luck never hurts anyone, which happened to be true for him, as he retired at the age of fifty-nine and then fell in love with golf. During these years, he scored three hole-in-ones; one of which was only one day before his 88th birthday. One other accomplishment was water skiing on his 75th birthday!

He is survived by his children, Thomas D. (Jodi) Fischer of St. Cloud; Susan (Mike) Wocken of Hutchinson; Paul (Gina) Fischer of Sartell; Donald (Sharon) Fischer of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Staci (Peter) Nestoss, Timothy (Nikki) Fischer, Andrew (Stacey) Wocken, Samantha (Jake) Hoskins, Nicole (Wes) Satzinger, Jessica Fischer, Danielle (Matt) Brenny, Kelsey (Travis) Bertram, Cole Fischer, sister-in-law, Marian Fischer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Eleanor in 2020, step father, Richard Gussner, brother Floyd Fischer, sisters, Lillian Graget, and Geraldine Sorenson, and daughter-in-law, Shelley Fischer. Duane was blessed to have Carolyn Wold, as a special friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud are preferred.

The family would like to thank the staff at Good Shepherd for the love and care provided for Duane.