U.S. Census Bureau Releases Population Changes in Metros, Counties
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area and the tri-county area have added some new residents.
The U.S. Census Bureau has released its latest population estimates.
In the Metropolitan category, St. Cloud's metropolitan area grew from 199,672 on April 1st,2020 to 202,577 people on July 1st, 2023. That's an increase of 2,905 people. The St. Cloud metro area ranks as the nation's 229th largest. Other than the Twin Cities metro, the St. Cloud metro grew the most in Minnesota during that period.
Rochester:
226,337 in April, 2020
229,077 in July, 2023
Increase of 2,740
Ranked 207th in nation
Duluth:
280,719 in April, 2020
281,603 in July, 2023
Increase of 1,275
Ranked #177 in nation
Mankato:
103,563 in April, 2020
104,248 in July, 2023
Increase of 685
Ranked #352 in the nation
Twin Cities:
3,690,271 in April, 2020
3,712,020 in July, 2021
Increase of 21,749
Ranked #16 in the nation
The U.S. Census Bureau also updated its county totals, which are population changes from July 1st, 2022 through July 1st, 2023. The tri-county area's population increased by nearly 2,500 people.
Sherburne County
100,540 in 2022
102,206 in 2023
Increase of 1,666
Stearns County
160,242 in 2022
160,977 in 2023
Increase of 755
Benton County
41,509 in 2022
41,600 in 2023
Increase of 91
