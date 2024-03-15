UNDATED (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area and the tri-county area have added some new residents.

The U.S. Census Bureau has released its latest population estimates.

In the Metropolitan category, St. Cloud's metropolitan area grew from 199,672 on April 1st,2020 to 202,577 people on July 1st, 2023. That's an increase of 2,905 people. The St. Cloud metro area ranks as the nation's 229th largest. Other than the Twin Cities metro, the St. Cloud metro grew the most in Minnesota during that period.

Rochester:

226,337 in April, 2020

229,077 in July, 2023

Increase of 2,740

Ranked 207th in nation

Duluth:

280,719 in April, 2020

281,603 in July, 2023

Increase of 1,275

Ranked #177 in nation

Mankato:

103,563 in April, 2020

104,248 in July, 2023

Increase of 685

Ranked #352 in the nation

Twin Cities:

3,690,271 in April, 2020

3,712,020 in July, 2021

Increase of 21,749

Ranked #16 in the nation

The U.S. Census Bureau also updated its county totals, which are population changes from July 1st, 2022 through July 1st, 2023. The tri-county area's population increased by nearly 2,500 people.

Sherburne County

100,540 in 2022

102,206 in 2023

Increase of 1,666

Stearns County

160,242 in 2022

160,977 in 2023

Increase of 755

Benton County

41,509 in 2022

41,600 in 2023

Increase of 91

