St. Cloud Man Hurt in Rear End Crash Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Douglas County.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. along Highway 29, south of Alexandria.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Katee Campion, of Alexandria, was heading south on Highway 29 when she was rear ended by another vehicle.

She was taken to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 35-year-old Matthew Ploof of St. Cloud, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.