St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Albertville
ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Albertville.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 94.
Sixty-six-year-old Randy Lanhart was traveling east when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Get our free mobile app
He was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz