St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Albertville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 94.

Sixty-six-year-old Randy Lanhart was traveling east when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

