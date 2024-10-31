St. Cloud Man Arrested for Convenience Store Robberies

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have arrested a man for a recent string of robberies at a southside convenience store.

Officers began investigating the October robberies at the Marathon gas station in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South.

Authorities say someone went into the store on the afternoon of October 15th, showed a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

The next robbery happened on the afternoon of October 20th when a man went into the store, and implied he had a gun but never showed one.

The third robbery occurred on the afternoon of October 23rd when the suspect jumped over the counter and took money out of the register. No one was hurt in any of the holdups.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Camden Jackson of St. Cloud.

Authorities were doing surveillance outside a home in the 3600 block of West St. Germain Street where they believed Jackson was staying. On Wednesday just after 12:00 p.m., Jackson exited the home and was arrested without incident. Police recovered a toy handgun at the scene.

Jackson was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of 1st-degree aggravated robbery, 2nd-degree aggravated robbery, and simple robbery.

