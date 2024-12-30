St. Cloud Man Arrested After Crashing Alleged Stolen Motorcycle

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested after crashing a motorcycle.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday about five miles north of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township.

The sheriff says the motorcycle being driven by 28-year-old Christian Ramiro was traveling east on 213th Street when he lost control of the bike and it went into the ditch.

Ramiro was allegedly involved in a police chase with the motorcycle with the Rice Police Department earlier that night. The motorcycle had been reported stolen from St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Ramiro was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries. He was then turned over to Rice Police and brought to the Stearns County Jail.

READ RELATED ARTICLES