UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a very wet and cooler-than-normal June, what can we expect for July?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its July Weather Outlook.

They say Minnesota can expect temperatures to be above normal for the month.

In St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the start of the month is about 82 degrees. The average high by the middle of the month is about 84 degrees.

The Weather Channel forecast is calling for highs in St. Cloud to be in the middle to upper 80s through the first five days, but then fall back to the upper 70s to lower 80s the following week.

The Climate Prediction Center also says we should have about normal precipitation in July.

St. Cloud averages about 3 1/2 inches of rain in July.

The Weather Channel says our next best chance for thunderstorms is on July 4th. Possibly more rain on Monday.

St. Cloud had 7.81 inches of rain in June, which is four inches above normal.

