July&#8217;s Heat Is Coming After A Cool, Rainy June

July’s Heat Is Coming After A Cool, Rainy June

Purestock, ThinkStock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a very wet and cooler-than-normal June, what can we expect for July?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its July Weather Outlook.

They say Minnesota can expect temperatures to be above normal for the month.

Climate Prediction Center
loading...

In St. Cloud, the average high temperature at the start of the month is about 82 degrees.  The average high by the middle of the month is about 84 degrees.

The Weather Channel forecast is calling for highs in St. Cloud to be in the middle to upper 80s through the first five days, but then fall back to the upper 70s to lower 80s the following week.

The Climate Prediction Center also says we should have about normal precipitation in July.

Climate Prediction Center
loading...

St. Cloud averages about 3 1/2 inches of rain in July.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Weather Channel says our next best chance for thunderstorms is on July 4th.  Possibly more rain on Monday.

St. Cloud had 7.81 inches of rain in June, which is four inches above normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember?

If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON