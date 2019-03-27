St. Cloud Is One of the Top Hockey Cities In the U.S. [PODCAST]

St. Cloud is the 16th best hockey city in the United States according to smartasset.com. Vice President of Financial Education at Smart Asset, A.J. Smith was my guest on WJON today. Smart Asset determined the most livable hockey towns in America, a new study that crunched data reflective of fan intensity and quality of life. St. Cloud was 14th in the annual study last year. Hear my conversation with A.J. below.

The #1 hockey town in the U.S. according to the study is Grand Forks, North Dakota followed by St. Paul and Mankato. Take a look at the study here .