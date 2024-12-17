St. Cloud Has Some Of The Best Ice Skating Rinks In The State

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Whether you are a budding Olympic Champion, ice hockey star, or just a casual ice skater, Central Minnesota has some of the best rinks the state has to offer.

Explore Minnesota has compiled a list of the best indoor and outdoor ice rinks in the state and 6 rinks in the St. Cloud area made the list. For indoor skating, the list includes the Municipal Athletic Complex and Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids, and Exchange Ice Arena in Little Falls.

The two rinks that made the outdoor list are Lake George in St. Cloud and Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell. Winter is just starting so there is plenty of time to get out and enjoy them all.

