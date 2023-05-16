Fire Crews Respond to Grass Fire along County Road 74
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire Monday.
The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to 2525 County Road 74 just before 1:00 p.m.
Authorities arrived to find multiple small grass fires burning in the ditch along a 1/2 mile stretch of the roadway.
The fires were contained to the ditch and quickly extinguished.
No one was hurt and a cause of the fires are unknown at this time.
