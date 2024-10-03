St. Cloud Fire Department Contains Apartment Fire Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a fire broke out in a south St. Cloud apartment Wednesday morning.

The Fire Department responded to 3403 22nd Street South just before Noon.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a third-floor apartment unit. It was being suppressed by the building's sprinkler system.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and worked to save valuables.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

