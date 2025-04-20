St. Cloud Fire Department Called To Garage Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to a reported garage fire on Saturday just after 10:00 p.m.
The fire was in the 200 block of 31st Avenue North in St. Cloud.
Crews arrived to find a fire in the garage, which was beginning to advance through a breezeway toward the living part of the home.
Multiple companies worked together to extinguish the fire in the garage and thwart the advancing fire in the breezeway.
As additional personnel arrived, a thorough search of the affected areas and ventilation of smoke and combustibles were also conducted.
The residents of the home received assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
