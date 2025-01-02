St. Cloud City Administrator Resigning, Accepted New Role in Duluth

St. Cloud City Administrator Resigning, Accepted New Role in Duluth

City of St. Cloud - Matt Staehline

St. Cloud (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Administrator is resigning from his position.

The city has announced Matt Staehling has accepted the role of City Administrator for Duluth. He has been working in various positions in St. Cloud since 1996.

Mayor Dave Kleis says, "Matt's 29 years of dedication and commitment to St. Cloud has impacted our community. We wish him the best in his new opportunity."

Staehling's tentative last day in St. Cloud will be January 27th.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Duluth officials say the city conducted an extensive hiring process including a refreshed job description, postings throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest, and a search committee chaired by current City Administrator Dave Montgomery.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Milaca, Minnesota With Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON