St. Cloud (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Administrator is resigning from his position.

The city has announced Matt Staehling has accepted the role of City Administrator for Duluth. He has been working in various positions in St. Cloud since 1996.

Mayor Dave Kleis says, "Matt's 29 years of dedication and commitment to St. Cloud has impacted our community. We wish him the best in his new opportunity."

Staehling's tentative last day in St. Cloud will be January 27th.

Get our free mobile app

Duluth officials say the city conducted an extensive hiring process including a refreshed job description, postings throughout Minnesota and the upper Midwest, and a search committee chaired by current City Administrator Dave Montgomery.

READ RELATED ARTICLES