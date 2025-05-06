St. Cloud Christian School Gives Update On New Building

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Christian School has given an update on its plan to renovate and move into a new building in Waite Park.

This July, they plan to remodel the former Crafts Direct/Back Shed Brewing building.

The remodel is expected to be completed by late next spring, paving the way for the grand opening of the new campus in time for the 2026-2027 school year.

St. Cloud Christian School is expanding its ability to provide Christian-based education and intentional discipleship from preschool through 12th grade.

The new campus will feature:

Double the number of classrooms, increasing capacity to serve over 500 students

A full-size gymnasium to support athletics and physical education

A Cafaitorium and multi-purpose space for events and performances

Expanded green space for outdoor education and student engagement

The Rise Up campaign honors the legacy of the school’s founders, who took a leap of faith in 1979 to establish St. Cloud Christian School.

For updates and ways to support this transition, you can visit Rise Up – Capital Campaign or contact the business office at 320.252.8182.

The St. Cloud Christian School is currently located at 430 3rd Ave Northeast in St Cloud.

