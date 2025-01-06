District 742 Considering Southside Elementary Boundary Reset

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District is considering resetting the boundaries for some elementary schools.

The superintendent and district administration recommend realigning three elementaries on the district's southside. They say, to balance enrollment and alleviate space concerns at Oak Hill, Talahi, and Lincoln Elementary, they recommend that new incoming students attend Clearview Elementary School in the 2025-2026 school year.

Students who live in the County Road 75/St. Augusta area and students who live south of the County Road 8/Minnesota Boulevard area would be impacted.

Families with students already enrolled at Oak Hill, Talahi, or Lincoln would have the choice to remain at their current school or transition to Clearview, with transportation provided. If a younger sibling becomes school-aged while an older sibling is attending Oak Hill, Talahi, or Lincoln families would have the option to request a waiver allowing the younger sibling to attend the same school.

The school board will discuss the changes at its work session this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the District Administration Office. Public input is heard immediately before the meeting.

