Several St. Cloud Area Projects in Bonding Bill

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Several St. Cloud Area projects are included in a $2.6 billion bonding bill approved by the Minnesota State Legislature.

The Great River Children's Museum is getting $7 million which will allow it to begin construction and set a target date to open in late 2024.

$5 million has been allocated to the CentraCare Health Care System Medical School Campus. That's on top of the $10 million the Legislature already awarded the new school in the Higher Education bill.

The St. Cloud Regional Airport is getting $3.9 million for upgrades.

The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is being allocated $2.5 million for phase II additions.

There's $7.5 million for construction and improvements to Town Line Road from Stearns County Road 5 to Stearns County Road 4.

Another $2.5 million to address flood mitigation projects in the western portion of Sartell.

Another $1.2 million for updates to the lift stations in Rockville.

And, $700,000 has been awarded to the Morrison County Weyerhaeuser Museum.

The Minnesota Legislature with broad bipartisan support passed the largest infrastructure package in Minnesota history -- 2.6 billion dollars -- before adjourning the legislative session late Monday night.

About 1.1 billion dollars comes from the budget surplus, and Republicans agreed to provide necessary votes for a 1.5-billion-dollar borrowing (bonding) bill in exchange for 300 million dollars in additional funding for the state's struggling nursing homes.

