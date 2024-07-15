St. Ben’s, St. John’s Official Higher Ed Partners with MN United

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are the exclusive higher education partners for the Minnesota United soccer team.

The schools have entered a three-year agreement with the Major League Soccer franchise. They say the partnership will increase the visibility of the schools to soccer fans at Allianz Field where the team averages over 19,500 fans per home game.

As part of the exclusive partnership, St. Ben's and St. John's will be displayed on the in-stadium scoreboard and field-level displays. Other promotional opportunities include St. Ben's and St. John's Night at Allianz Field for Minnesota United's regular-season finale on October 19th.

Several alumni hold prominent roles with Minnesota United including two of the team's investors Joe Deignan and Tom Vertin.

The St. John's soccer program was founded in 1966 and has made 10 national tournament appearances. The St. Ben's soccer program was founded in 1983 and has made seven national tournament appearances.

