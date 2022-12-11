St. Augusta Teen Killed in Rollover Crash

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A St. Augusta teen was killed in a crash Saturday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash in the 21000 block of 23rd Avenue in St. Augusta around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say a passing motorist called in and reported an overturned SUV. When deputies arrived, they found the driver, 17-year-old Charlie Boike, trapped inside the vehicle. They removed him and started life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the SUV left the road, entered the ditch and rolled. Authorities say slippery road conditions likely played a role in the incident. Boike was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Boike was a junior at Tech High School and played on the St. Cloud Crush hockey team. The St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association posted a tribute on Facebook following his passing.

A gofundme page has also been set up to help his family cover expenses.

