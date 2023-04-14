Thousands of Bikes Heading to Southeast Minnesota For Flood Run

WINONA (WJON News) -- If you are heading down to southeastern Minnesota this weekend watch for a whole bunch of motorcycles.

Thousands of bikers are expected to participate in the annual Spring Flood Run Saturday which takes them on routes between the Twin Cities and Winona.

The 58th annual event began in 1965 when 12 motorcycle riders rode 90 miles to Winona to help sandbag during the 1965 flood. Today, 100 percent of all money collected during the day goes to Gillette Children's.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there are about 216,000 registered motorcycles and 412,000 licensed operators in Minnesota. Last year officials trained about 3,900 students statewide.

Last year was the deadliest year for motorcyclists since 1985 with 82 riders killed in crashes.

