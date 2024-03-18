Spring Break Travel Activity Up 10% At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Activity is up about 10 percent so far this spring at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The airport says passenger volumes are continuing to grow through this year's extended spring break travel season.
Activity is expected to peak during the weeks of March 24th and 31st and remain high into the first half of April.

So far in March, passenger volumes through TSA checkpoints are up about 10 percent compared to last year, reaching levels MSP saw in the spring of 2019.

Some of the busiest spring break travel days ahead will be this Thursday and Friday with nearly 48,000 passengers expected to clear MSP checkpoints on each of those days. Airline operations will peak on Thursday, April 4th with 449 departures from MSP.

