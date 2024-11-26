Spotlight: GREAT Theatre’s Wizard of Oz Continues this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre's production of The Wizard of Oz is back on the Paramount Theater stage this weekend.

Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says bringing an iconic story to life on stage meant careful consideration of everything from costumes to sets.

She says they hired a scenic designer based in Duluth.

It's a collaborative process with the director and their vision for the show, and then all of the designers work together and what does it look like for scenic, what does it look like for costumes, and all the different pieces, including lighting, to make sure all the moments come together in a cohesive way.

The Wizard of Oz has four performances again this weekend and three more shows next weekend. Tickets are still available for all performances, but seating is limited.

Schirmers says they are also getting ready for their next big show, All Shook Up.

That one is a really fun one, it's a jukebox musical with all Elvis Presley music. The music all exists it's all his songs that are known and are popular, and then they create a story to be able to meld all the songs together in a way that makes sense for a story.

Opening night for All Shook Up is January 31st, and it runs through February 9th.

Meanwhile, auditions for Steel Magnolias will be held on December 4th and 7th.

