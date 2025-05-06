UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns County will be holding a special election to fill a county commissioner's seat. The Stearns County Board of Commissioners has declared an official opening for County Commissioner in District 4 after the retirement of Leigh Lenzmeier on April 23rd.

The filing period starts on Tuesday, May 20th, and closes at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3rd. If required, a Special Primary Election will be held on August 12th, with the Special General Election to be held on November 4th. However, if only one or two candidates file for the seat, then no primary will be held and the Special General Election will occur on August 12th.

Absentee balloting will begin on June 27th. Stearns County District 4 includes portions of both St. Cloud and Waite Park.

