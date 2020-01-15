Sheriff’s Sergeant Wins Primary for State House Seat

ELK RIVER (AP) -- Paul Novotny has won a special primary election for a state House seat in central Minnesota. The Sherburne County sheriff's sergeant drew more than 85% of the vote against Republican challenger Kathy Ziebarth in Tuesday night's unofficial returns.

Novotny had the endorsement of the state Republican Party for House District 30A, which covers Elk River west to Big Lake.

Chad Hobot, photo by WJON.com's Abby Faulkner

Novotny will face Democrat Chad Hobot in a Feb. 4 special election to decide who will replace Republican Rep. Nick Zerwas, a four-term lawmaker from Elk River who resigned last month.