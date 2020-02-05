Republican Wins Special Election for House Seat

ELK RIVER -- A Republican has won a special election for a Minnesota House seat. Paul Novotny defeated Democrat Chad Hobot in Tuesday's election.

Novotny got 63 percent of the vote while Hobot received 37 percent.

Novotny will replace former republican lawmaker Nick Zerwas who resigned last fall.

House District 30A includes parts of Sherburne and Wright counties including Big Lake and Elk River.

The Minnesota State Legislative session begins next week.