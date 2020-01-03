Special Election: GOP Candidate Wants to Protect Gun Laws

ELK RIVER -- There are two Republicans running in a special primary election for a state house seat. Nick Zerwas announced back in November that he was resigning from the state legislature, triggering the special election in House District 30A.

The primary election is on January 14th with the special election on February 4th.

Paul Novotny says one of his top priorities is protecting the state's gun laws.

The Democrats on the public safety committee are mostly lawyers and they talk about things from that standpoint. I would bring the ability to have someone that's actually got working experience and knows the difference between a clip and a magazine. I realize from my standpoint that when seconds count cops are minutes away, there's just no way around that.

Novotny has worked in the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office for over 30 years. He is retiring from that job in May.

He says judicial reform and transportation funding are two of his other priorities.

The other Republican running in the primary on January 14th is Kathy Ziebarth, she'll be on the News @ Noon Show Friday.

On the Democratic side the lone candidate is Chad Hobot, we heard from him earlier this week.

House District 30A includes the cities of Big Lake, Elk River, and Otsego.