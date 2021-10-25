Sartell Considering Bringing Food & Beverage Tax Before Voters

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are looking to bring a food and beverage tax option before the voters.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving a resolution to call a special election on a 1.5% sales tax on food and beverages sold by restaurants.

Get our free mobile app

The tax is expected to generate $315,000 per year to help cover operational costs for recreational facilities in Sartell, including maintaining their current facilities and also adding additional amenities.

The city has been discussing the addition of a food and beverage tax for several years.

If approved, a special election will be held on February 8th of next year.

St. Cloud is the only city in our metro area that currently collects a food and beverage tax, which has been one-percent since it was implemented in 1987.