Sartell Voters Asked To Decide on Food & Beverage Tax Next Month

SARTELL -- Sartell residents will be going to the polls to decide whether to approve a 1.5% sales tax on food and beverages sold by restaurants.

Back in October, the city council approved a resolution to call for a special election on the food and beverage tax.

City Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says the proposed tax has had a lot of support from local businesses.

Business in particular have been super supportive. A lot of our business owners live in Sartell so they know they will benefit from the tax, their kids will benefit from it. Restaurants have also been very supportive.

The tax is expected to generate $315,000 per year to help cover operational costs for recreational facilities in Sartell, including maintaining their current facilities and also adding additional amenities.

Sweeter says early voting is available at city hall prior to the February 8th special election.

If approved this would be the second food and beverage tax collected in the St. Cloud metro area.

St. Cloud has had a one-percent food and beverage tax since 1987.