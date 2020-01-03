Special Election: GOP Candidate Wants to Cut Government Waste

BIG LAKE -- There is a special election coming up for people living in parts of Sherburne and Wright Counties.

Back in November, Nick Zerwas announced he was resigning from the state legislature, triggering the special election in House District 30A.

There are two Republicans, Paul Novotny and Kathy Ziebarth, and one Democrat, Chad Hobot, on the primary ballot.

Ziebarth says if elected she would like to address areas of fraud, waste and abuse of tax payer dollars.

Every day you turn on the news and read about a new program that has $30-$50 million in fraud. The MNLARS system has $100-million in fraud and it's still not working well. So in my role as a freshman legislator I would like to participate in trying to fix some of those problems.

Ziebarth is a Big Lake resident and has been a licensed health care professional for over 30 years. She had also served as an active duty U.S. Air Force officer, Flight Nurse, and Instructor Flight Nurse.

The Primary Election is on January 14th. The top candidates will move on to the Special Election on February 4th.

House District 30A includes the cities of Big Lake, Elk River, and Otsego.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app