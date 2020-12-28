Snowmobiler Okay After Sled Breaks Through the Ice Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Another snowmobiler is okay after his sled broke through the ice near Melrose.

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday along the east side of Little Birch Lake.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Michael Tiemann, of Grey Eagle, was riding his 2000 Artic Cat 600 snowmobile about 20 feet from the shore, when his sled broke through the ice and became partially submerged.

Authorities say Tiemann was able to get off the sled safely, at which time, the snowmobile broke completely through the ice and sank in about six feet of water.

Tiemann planned to remove the snowmobile from the lake Monday.