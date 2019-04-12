Snowfall in St. Cloud Adds to Season Totals

UNDATED -- We officially had 7.1 inches of snow here in St. Cloud from Wednesday evening through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

That brings us to 67.3 inches of snow for the entire season, which makes this the 8th snowiest season on record here in St. Cloud.

Some of the biggest snowfalls this week were in extreme western Minnesota where Ivanhoe and Ortonville both had 14 inches, Granite Falls had 13 inches, and Dawson had 11 inches.