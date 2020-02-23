SJU Tops Bethel, Splits MIAC Title with UST

The no. 4 St. John's University basketball team beat Bethel University on Saturday to earn their ninth overall regular-season MIAC title. This is also their second title in the last three seasons.

The game stayed close all the way through with neither team leading by more than six points until the final seconds. SJU held a slim 26-25 lead at the half and held on to beat the Royals 73-66.

Zach Hanson led the team with 19 points. Colton Codute finished with 17 points. Jubie Alaide added 12 and Lucas Walford netted 10.

The Johnnies improve to 23-2 and 19-1 MIAC. Despite tying no. 3 St. Thomas for the title, SJU won a coin toss and will be the no.1 seed in the MIAC Tournament. They will host a semifinal game on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.