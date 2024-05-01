Sixth Wettest April on Record in St. Cloud
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We had nearly another half inch of rain Tuesday evening in St. Cloud.
The National Weather Service says we officially had .46 of an inch at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
We finished the month with 5.51 inches of rain, which is nearly three inches above normal. This was our sixth wettest April on record in St. Cloud.
Top five wettest Aprils in St. Cloud:
#1). 8.42" - 2001
#2). 6.31" - 1896
#3). 5.90" - 2014
#4). 5.74" - 1893
#5). 5.55" - 1986
#6). 5.51" - 2024
For the spring months of March and April combined we're up to 7.23 inches of rain, which is more than three inches above normal.
Another round of widespread, soaking rain arrives Thursday, with another round of thunderstorms possible on Monday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Donate to Quiet Oaks Hospice/Dancing With Our Stars
- World Food Tour: Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant in St. Cloud
- Work Continues to Bring COP House to St. Cloud's East End
- Kentucky Derby Party Planned for Back Shed Brewing
- The Great Curious Cocktail Party Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Summertime By George 2024 Band Line-up Announced
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty