Sixth Wettest April on Record in St. Cloud

Sixth Wettest April on Record in St. Cloud

Rain Gauge, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We had nearly another half inch of rain Tuesday evening in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .46 of an inch at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We finished the month with 5.51 inches of rain, which is nearly three inches above normal. This was our sixth wettest April on record in St. Cloud.

Top five wettest Aprils in St. Cloud:
#1).  8.42" - 2001
#2).  6.31" - 1896
#3).  5.90" - 2014
#4).  5.74" - 1893
#5).  5.55" - 1986
#6).  5.51" - 2024

For the spring months of March and April combined we're up to 7.23 inches of rain, which is more than three inches above normal.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Another round of widespread, soaking rain arrives Thursday, with another round of thunderstorms possible on Monday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON