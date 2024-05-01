UNDATED (WJON News) -- We had nearly another half inch of rain Tuesday evening in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .46 of an inch at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We finished the month with 5.51 inches of rain, which is nearly three inches above normal. This was our sixth wettest April on record in St. Cloud.

Top five wettest Aprils in St. Cloud:

#1). 8.42" - 2001

#2). 6.31" - 1896

#3). 5.90" - 2014

#4). 5.74" - 1893

#5). 5.55" - 1986

#6). 5.51" - 2024

For the spring months of March and April combined we're up to 7.23 inches of rain, which is more than three inches above normal.

Get our free mobile app

Another round of widespread, soaking rain arrives Thursday, with another round of thunderstorms possible on Monday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES