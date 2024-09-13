St. Joseph Considering Allowing Short-Term Rentals

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Visitors may have more options where to drop their bags in St. Joseph.

During its meeting on Monday night, the City Council will consider an ordinance amendment on short-term rentals.

Earlier this month, the Planning Commission held a public hearing and voted 6-0 to approve the amendment.

Overall the commission preferred to keep it simple and digestible with the intent of making it easy to understand, encourage compliance, and have teeth for enforcement when issues arise.

A short-term rental will be defined as a place where sleeping quarters are furnished to the public on nightly, weekly, or less than 27 day period.

It will require an annual license and inspection.

A lodging tax would apply to any short-term rental. The tax money collected would go to the Convention and Visitors Bureau funds.

Get our free mobile app

All units must be owner-occupied to help prevent homes from being bought and converted for the sole use of short-term rental.

Currently, St. Joseph has the Rodeway Inn and The Estates Bed and Breakfast as options for overnight stays.

READ RELATED ARTICLES