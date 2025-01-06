Shirley V. Belair, 79, Princeton

April 15, 1945 - January 3, 2025

Shirley Viola Belair, age 79 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 3, 2025, in Princeton, at the Elim Wellspring Health Care Center. The Wake will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes in Princeton. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Jay Webber will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 AM prior to the service held at the church. The burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Shirley Viola was born to Karl and Hildegarde (Kuhrke) Bobo on April 15, 1945, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1963. Shirley met her beloved husband, Vernon Belair and went on to marry him on March 1, 1969, in Princeton. She worked at Westling Manufacturing for 25 years and was a devout member of Bethany Lutheran Church, both of which are located in Princeton.

Shirley had a passion for nature and the world around her. She loved spending time in her garden planting flowers and watching the birds who came to her feeders. She also enjoyed a multitude of hobbies in her free time, such as painting knickknacks, crocheting, sewing, walking, and even riding bike. Shirley also loved spending her summers camping with Vernon and boating down the Yellow River. Shirley carried so much love in her heart, especially for her grandchildren, who she cared for endlessly. She had a special fondness for hugs and never met a hug that she did not cherish deeply.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Vernon; children, Tonya (Jeff) Holleschau and Chris (Jodi) Belair; grandchildren, Nicole and Jason Holleschau and Brooke, William and Addison Belair; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Hildegarde.