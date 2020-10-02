Shirley J. Guzy, 72, Sauk Rapids

November 25, 1947 - October 1, 2020

There will be no services for Shirley J. Guzy, age 72, who passed away Thursday at her home. Burial will be at Brockway Cemetery, Sartell.

Shirley was born November 25, 1947 in St. Cloud to Myron & Verona (Pettit) Wolhart. She married Gregg Guzy on April 27, 1968 in St. Cloud. Shirley lived in the Sauk Rapids/Sartell area most of her life and worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for over 20 years, retiring in 2014. She was a very active member of Harvest Fellowship Church in Sauk Rapids where she enjoyed participating in prayer groups. Faith was very important to her. Shirley enjoyed spending time with friends and gardening, she could make anything grow. She was a kind, caring, and positive person.

Shirley is survived by her sons and daughter, Bryan of Sauk Rapids, Barbra Fellows of Woodbury, Garry of Sauk Rapids, and Waynne of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Virginia (Terry) Greener of Annandale, Joy (Paul) Hoppe of Sartell, and Janet (Doug) Peterson of Sartell; and grandchildren, Danielle, Solomon, and Gavin. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gregg on Feb. 27, 2010.