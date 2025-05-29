Shirley H. Laumeyer, 89, Long Prairie

October 1, 1935 - May 26, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 on Friday, May 30, 2025 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Shirley Laumeyer, 89, of Long Prairie who passed away Monday, May 26 at Meadow Place Assisted Living in Long Prairie. Fr. Joe Herzig will preside. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services at the church on Friday. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Shirley was born on the Century Farm in Round Prairie Township to Carl and Amelia (Faber) Buelow on October 1, 1935. She attended grades 1-8 in district 30 Greenwood School. She graduated from Long Prairie High School and St. Cloud State University. Her teaching career began in Stewart, MN. On January 29, 1959 she was united in marriage to Duane “Shorty” Laumeyer at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church in Long Prairie. She continued teaching in Little Sauk and Long Prairie from 1963-2003. She substituted in area schools beyond those years as well.

Shirley was a woman of service and giving to both her church and her community. She was a charter member of St Ann’s Mission Group; member and served as secretary of Christian Women; taught CCD for 8 years; life member of Todd County Historical Society; charter board member and secretary of Long Prairie Hockey Association and was also an active 10-year 4-H member. She gladly volunteered in church, schools and since 1976 was a volunteer at Long Prairie Memorial Nursing Home. She was proud of the fact that she donated 31 gallons of blood to the Red Cross over the course of her life.

Shirley enjoyed reading, cross stich, fishing and gardening. More than anything though she cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They loved making raised doughnuts with grandma.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, David of Denver, CO, Dan (Deb) of Long Prairie and Dennis (Jennifer) of Benson, MN; sisters Lois DeWitt and Darlene Miller both of Willmar; grandchildren, Taylor (Andrew) Rentz, Sydney and Matthew Laumeyer and Kelly (Parker) Robinson and three great grandchildren, Mila, Sophie and Carter Robinson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Shorty, brothers-in- law Everett DeWitt, Lowell Miller, Lawrence and Lloyd Laumeyer; sisters-in-law Gustie Gmeiner, Ayleen Ruzicka, Haldina Kurpiers, Mildred Kamphenkel and Devona Kurpiers.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the SCSU Foundation, 720 Fourth Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301-4498