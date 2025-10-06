June 13, 1945 - October 1, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Shirley Ann Strom, 80, of Sartell, Minnesota passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 1, 2025. Interment will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Services are private.

Shirley was born on June 13, 1945 to Carl and Hazel (Hageness) Horman. She grew up in Menomonie, Wisconsin. She graduated from Macalester College, where she fell in love with Patrick Strom; her life-long best friend. They were married in Menomonie, Wisconsin on July 27, 1968. They were blessed to have had two sons together. She worked as an Occupational Therapist for the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Upon her retirement, she took up nature photography, a true passion.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Patrick; and parents, Carl and Hazel Horman.

Shirley’s smile is carried on through her sons, Geoff (Jennifer) and Erik Strom; grandchildren, Julian and Jadzia; and many more family and friends.