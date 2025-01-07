Shirley A. Jones, 83, Princeton

December 9, 1941 - January 5, 2025

Shirley A. Jones, age 83 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 5, 2025, at M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital, in Maplewood. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Shirley Ann was born to Charles and Evelyn (Burkhardt) Jones on December 9, 1941, in Princeton. She graduated from Princeton High School. Shirley was an assembly worker at Crystal Cabinets. She enjoyed Bingo, camping, garage sales, board games, and bird watching.

Shirley is survived by her children, Linda (Gary) Kubiszewski, Debbie Applegate, Patty (Donny) Warren, and Dave (Brenda) DeFreitas; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles Jones, Daniel Jones, Dick Jones, Ron Jones, and Diane Miller; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandchildren, Tanya DeFreitas and Brandon Applegate.