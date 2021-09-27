Sheriff: Nails Thrown from Van Outside Law Enforcement Center

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who intentionally threw a bunch of nails on the road outside the Law Enforcement Center in St. Cloud.

Sergeant John Niemi was checking the outside of the building on Thursday when he found over 100 shingle-type nails outside the exit door to the jail vehicle sally port.

Exterior video shows a newer white panel van turn left by the old Taco John's and head past the building. As the van passes by an arm is seen extended and nails appear on the ground. This was at about 6:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The van then heads east on 2nd street toward the river.

If you have any information you should call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

