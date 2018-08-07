Update: Driver Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash in Rockville

ROCKVILLE -- An update to a crash story Tuesday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they've learned 37-year-old Oracio Guzman of Cold Spring has now died from his injuries suffered in the crash.

His body was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of 234th Street and Broadway Street West in Rockville.

Deputies found his vehicle in a field with heavy damage. Guzman was ejected and found about 50 feet from his vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.