DEED Awards Grants to Becker, Monticello, Sherburne County

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Sherburne County and the cities of Becker and Monticello are all getting some state grant money.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has announced a total of $5.21 million in grants to help drive economic development in Minnesota communities with power plants that are scheduled to close or have closed recently.

A $770,000 grant awarded to Becker will cover planning costs to develop a new interchange at Highway 10 and Highway 25. The redesigned interchange at the Becker Business Park's west entrance will improve vehicle and rail safety to help attract new businesses to the area.

A $1 million grant to Monticello will help the city plan and begin construction of a utility extension needed to increase developable land for an industrial park that will help replace jobs and the city's tax base.

Get our free mobile app

And, a $1 million grant to Sherburne County will fund initial planning for corridor improvements on a span of Highway 25 between Interstate 94 in Monticello and Highway 10 in Big Lake. The improvements include a new river crossing which will create more jobs in the area and promote business growth.

READ RELATED ARTICLES