Shawn L. Johnson, 60, Becker

December 8, 1964 - June 5, 2025

Shawn L. Johnson passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 5th, 2025. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Shawn was born December 8th, 1964 in Princeton to Norman and Margaret (Olson) Johnson.

He married Sue Lauzon on March 10th, 1990. Shawn was a hard-working heavy diesel mechanic who owned and operated his own shop for over 40 years, 20 of those years he worked side by side with his son, Matt. He was passionate about deer hunting and spending quality time with his family. Shawn was a great husband, dad, grandpa, uncle, and son.

Shawn is survived by his wife, Sue; his son, Matt (Kelsey) Johnson; his daughter Dana (Tyler)

Gohman; two grandsons, Colton (Grandson #1) and Nathan (Grandson #2); his brother Steve

Johnson; and his sister Shelly Lorincz; along with many loving inlaws, nieces, and nephews.

Shawn is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Scott Johnson.