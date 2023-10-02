Sharon K. Kowalski, 67, St. Cloud

August 8, 1956 - October 1, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we inform you of the death of Sharon Kay Kowalski. Sharon was born on August 8, 1956 and died on October 1, 2023. Her life was filled with both triumph and tragedy.

She was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota and died in St. Cloud surrounded by people who love her. Sharon was a lover of nature, motorcycle riding, and good jokes. She enjoyed gathering with friends as often as possible.

Sharon was in a car accident caused by a drunk driver in 1983 and sustained a traumatic brain injury. That did not prevent her from living a life full of laughter and love.

She is survived by her chosen family Karen Thompson and Patty Bresser, her mother Della, sister Debbie and brother Mark, along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her father Donald.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Sharon’s name to a favorite organization or charity. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be at Prairie Oaks Memorial Eco Gardens in Inver Grove Heights.

Thank you to Legacy House of Caring for six years of loving care for Sharon and to St. Croix Hospice for their incredible support in the last four months of Sharon’s life. We will be forever indebted to Dr. Julie Zwiener for her decades-long care of Sharon.

When the angel on a motorcycle came for Sharon, she hopped on! Sharon is now free.