SURVIVORS SAY ST. CLOUD IS A TRAINING HUB FOR PROSTITUTION IN MN

It's utterly shocking and terrifying to know that our young children, girls & boys around the age of 11, right here in central Minnesota, are all vulnerable to sex trafficking. Yes. YOUR kid. Your child that has a safe home is still vulnerable, along with many other children that are not as fortunate as others. According to statistics, Minnesota is shockingly the third-highest rated in the whole country for prostitution, and St. Cloud has been rated 2nd highest in the State. We have to stop closing our eyes and take action to protect our children. Survivors of sex trafficking say that St. Cloud is "The Training Hub" for Prostitution in the state of Minnesota.

It's estimated that 40 million people are trapped in the system worldwide, and the United States is the number one consumer of sex trafficking. Most buyers are white married men with disposable income.

STOP CLOSING YOUR EYES

Don't let the word prostitution fool you. Most of these young people are innocently tricked and groomed into this dark place, and they will rarely know how to say anything. They become trapped in a system where most people don't recognize the signs or ignore the signs of what's happening because they don't want to get involved. What if it was YOUR child? It could be. Learn the warning signs.

These innocent kids are being tricked into situations, and YOUR child is vulnerable. What makes it worse? OUR men...OUR Minnesota men are allowing it to happen; Either by paying for the services, or turning a blind eye when they know it's happening. They may think that the person they are buying is a willing participant; in most cases, they are not.

WE CAN STOP SEX TRAFFICKING BY COMING TOGETHER

This Saturday, April 30th, The 4th Annual "Walk Together-Uniting Against Sex Trafficking 5K" will be taking place in central Minnesota. The walk will start at Sheer Dynamics, located at 65 3rd Street NE in Waite Park, and then continue on Waite Avenue, along Division Street in front of Crossroads Mall, and then back.

4TH ANNUAL WALK TOGETHER 5K - SATURDAY APRIL 30TH

Registration for the event will begin at 8:30 am, and the walk will be from 9 am to 10:30 am. Following the 5K, there will be Speakers from 10:30 to Noon. To learn more about how you can learn more about what's happening here at home, or to donate to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center, click HERE now.

