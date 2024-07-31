Severe Weather Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday with heat indices approaching 95-100 degrees.

National Weather Service
The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds in excess of 70 miles an hour and large hail are likely Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

National Weather Service
The potential for destructive winds is highest across western Minnesota, but chances for severe weather still exist into eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service
There will be a lesser chance of some more strong storms on Sunday into Monday.

National Weather Service
St. Cloud has had 3.69 inches of rain so far in July, which is slightly above normal.

