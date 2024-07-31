Severe Weather Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday with heat indices approaching 95-100 degrees.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds in excess of 70 miles an hour and large hail are likely Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

The potential for destructive winds is highest across western Minnesota, but chances for severe weather still exist into eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

There will be a lesser chance of some more strong storms on Sunday into Monday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

St. Cloud has had 3.69 inches of rain so far in July, which is slightly above normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES