UNDATED (WJON News) -- We'll continue to contend with bouts of Canadian wildfire smoke and poor air quality through Monday.

A few storms will be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening, with more widespread showers and storms expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening from central to southwest and south central Minnesota.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible, with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

Another round of active weather is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Isolated severe storms will be possible Tuesday across western into central Minnesota. In addition, storms during this period will produce locally heavy rainfall.

St. Cloud has had 1.45 inches of rain in July. That's average for this point in the month.

We've had 9.26 inches of rain during the summer months of June and July combined. That's about four inches above normal.

It will be warm through Tuesday, but very pleasant for the second half of next week.

